CSPi Technology Solution Achieves Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Advanced Worldwide Certification

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi Technology Solutions , a division of CSP Inc . (NASDAQ: CSPI) and an award winning solution provider that delivers Managed IT Services , Professional IT Services and Cloud services announces it has been formally approved by Cisco Systems, Inc. for its Cloud and Managed Services Program for Managed Business Communications. This designation and authorization validate CSPi Technology Solution’s Vital™ Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) offer meets all the requirements, adheres to the recommended design and operational guidelines Cisco requires of their Managed Business Communications partners. This approval showcases our ability to design and deploy a secure and redundant multi-tenant collaboration and communication architecture. Our Vital™ UCaaS solution leverages Cisco’s Unified Communications award-winning technology to deliver an integrated seamless user experience across voice, video, voicemail, instant messaging, conferencing, mobility, desktop sharing, presence and more from the Cloud.



Vital™ UCaaS is a part of our Vital™ Managed and Cloud services portfolio in which we provide the flexibility and scalability for our client’s business needs allowing them to purchase what they need when they need it. Vital™ UCaaS powered by Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager (CUCM) technology, delivers the latest collaboration innovations through a secure as-a-service cloud model that can adjust and evolve with our client’s business needs. CSPi Technology Solutions owns the cloud infrastructure in which Cisco UCM and Cisco Collaboration Applications are hosted. Our Vital™ UCaaS clients benefit from 99.95% services availability, ongoing 24x7 day two support and comprehensive enterprise grade features, including:

Corporate telephony, a cloud-hosted PBX for full-featured, enterprise-grade IP telephony for any size organization.

Unified Communication which enables session and call control for video, voice, messaging, mobility, instant messaging, and presence which bring people together anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

Unified Messaging that enhances collaboration letting users' access and manage messages from an email, web browser, IP phone, smartphone, or tablet.

Conferencing allows users to meet with anyone online to present, share, and collaborate, to get business results quickly, increase team productivity, and lower costs.

Contact Center helps clients deliver proactive and personalized customer experiences with seamless omnichannel interactions.

“We are excited that we have formally been approved into Cisco’s Cloud and Managed Services Program. Consumption models continue to evolve, and we are experiencing increased demand from our clients who are looking for op-ex consumption options that allow for scalability and predictable spend,” said Nick Monfreda, CSPi Technology Solutions’ Vice President of Managed Services. “CSPi is committed to adding solutions to our Vital™ portfolio of managed services that provide cost savings and improve the client experience as the trend continues to move towards a remote workforce model. It is critical for us to continue to invest in offerings that align with client demand.”

CSPi Technology Solutions possesses the expertise and service scope – including Managed IT Services, Professional IT Services and Cloud Services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. We specialize in Network Solutions; Wireless and Mobility; Unified Communications and Collaboration; Data Center Solutions; and Advanced Security. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers , we deliver innovative IT solutions to meet our client’s specific technical requirements to produce their desired business outcomes.

We support the entire IT lifecycle, benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24×365 proactive support, is the perfect choice. For more information, please visit www.CSPitechsolutions.com .

