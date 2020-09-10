Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,774 in the last 365 days.

Golar LNG Partners LP: Class I Director Appointment

/EIN News/ -- Golar LNG Partners LP: Class I Director Appointment

Golar LNG Partners L.P. (“Golar Partners”) announces today that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Neil Glass as a Class I Director.  This appointment fills the Class I vacancy on the Board of Directors created by the resignation of Mr. Alf Thorkildsen in August 2020.  Mr. Glass replaces Mr. Thorkildsen and will serve out the remaining portion of Mr. Thorkildsen’s term of office, which will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners.  We welcome Neil to the Board of Directors of Golar Partners.

Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
September 10, 2020

Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Karl Fredrik Staubo
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

You just read:

Golar LNG Partners LP: Class I Director Appointment

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.