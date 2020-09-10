Dgraph Labs Launches Slash GraphQL, Industry’s First GraphQL-Native Database Backend-As-A-Service

Slash GraphQL is the fastest possible way for developers to get started with GraphQL, providing a zero set-up GraphQL backend, optimized for performance and scale

GraphQL is fast becoming the data language of the modern Web. Since Facebook released GraphQL as an open source query language in 2015, the technology has introduced major breakthroughs that simplify how developers access, query and iterate on data. In a survey of more than 21,000 developers, the State of JavaScript report in 2019 found that nearly 39 percent had used GraphQL and would use it again, and another nearly 51 percent would like to learn it.

Despite the growing interest in GraphQL, a common stumbling block is that GraphQL is an API language, not a running system. To get started with GraphQL, developers face the hard choice of either building and maintaining their own GraphQL backend, which takes a long period of time and excessive engineering resources, or using a complicated overlay on top of a relational database that inevitably runs into the n+1 problem, slow deep traversal query speeds, and other scalability issues. Both choices impose additional complexity with underlying services and table structures which slow developers down.

“Slash GraphQL takes away the work of building a fast and scalable GraphQL backend,” said Manish Jain, CEO and founder at Dgraph. “With Slash GraphQL, developers click a button and are presented with a /graphql endpoint. They set their GraphQL schemas and immediately get a production-ready backend. Right away they can start querying and mutating data, without any coding whatsoever.”

The database that powers Slash GraphQL is Dgraph -- the number one rated graph database on GitHub , used at massive scale by companies like Comcast, Intuit, Siemens, Overstock, VMware and many more. Dgraph was inspired by Jain’s work at Google on the company’s Knowledge Graph infrastructure, and his efforts to unite all structured data at Google under a single graph indexing and serving system. Dgraph became the first database to natively support GraphQL, and its ability to traverse data with high throughput and low latency has led to it becoming the world's most popular graph database.

Now, with Slash GraphQL, web and mobile developers can build apps rapidly -- no setup, maintenance or building out a tech stack just to get to GraphQL. Slash GraphQL delivers an amazing developer experience. An app on Slash GraphQL also leverages a full GraphQL back-end built for performance and scale, and optimized for executing GraphQL traversals, joins and retrievals.

