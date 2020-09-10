Investor Partners Participate in Block Hack Global 2020 Hosted by Bitcoin Bay

BitAngels, Sora Ventures & EDGE196 judge startup teams at Blockchain Hackathon and Pitch Event

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Bitcoin Bay is hosting its first 6-week virtual hackathon, Block Hack Global, aimed at bridging the gap between entrepreneurs and blockchain technology. Promoting growth in blockchain projects and ventures, Block Hack Global provides an array of workshops and the opportunity to refine project ideas and pitch in front of serial investors. Additionally, participants can expect bounty prizes from our platform partners as well as up to $50K to help turn the projects into viable business ventures. Investor Partners EDGE196, BitAngels, Sora Ventures will be at the event to judge teams coming out of the Hackathon.

"EDGE196 is excited to announce that it'll be an Investor Partner to Bitcoin Bay for their event Block Hack Global this October. We are looking forward to connecting with Blockchain startups coming out of the hackathon & startup pitch event, and growing the Blockchain Ecosystem with our partners,” said Jay Patel, Founder of EDGE196.



"The BitAngels network was formed to connect the community and capital to innovative blockchain startups so we're thrilled to partner with BHG2020," said Erika Zapanta, BitAngels Global Director of Events. "We look forward to connecting these hackathon projects with our community."



"Sora Ventures is thrilled to be a part of the judging panel for Bitcoin Bay’s Block Hack Global. The blockchain space is growing by the day and we are excited to connect and help add value to the talents within our industry." said Jason Fang, Managing Director of Sora Ventures



Block Hack Global welcomes people with any background of blockchain knowledge. Partnering with York University, George Brown College and Blockchain Education Network (BEN), Block Hack Global offers participants a diverse selection of talks, presentations and workshops. Topics range from blockchain basics to entrepreneurial strategies and will include hands-on exercises to practice with.

To sign up for Block Hack Global, please register using the following link

Visit the Block Hack Global website for more information here



Bitcoin Bay (http://www.bitcoinbay.ca/)is a blockchain and crypto solutions company that has been active in the space since 2013. Based in Toronto, Bitcoin Bay is comprised of Blockchain experts that specialize in consulting, product and dApp development, education and community engagement.

EDGE196™ (https://www.edge196.com) is a trailblazing company of experienced investors and technical experts in the fields of all innovative technologies, business development and Global Startup Ecosystems.

BitAngels (http://bitangels.io) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors with a unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

Sora Ventures (http://www.sora.vc) Founded in early 2018, Sora Ventures is Asia’s leading venture capital firm dedicated to digital asset and blockchain investments. The firm adopts an entirely new venture model designed to scale the blockchain community and help transition blockchain projects into the business world.

Contact:

Edward Buchi

Co-Founder & Director

Bitcoin Bay Corporation

647.981.4064















