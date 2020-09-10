Biofidelity appoints Dr. Heiner Dreismann as Chairman

Board strengthened ahead of completion and market launch of disruptive cancer diagnostic platform

Veteran Roche executive with more than 35 years of industry experience



Pioneer in the early adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology

Appointment follows completion of $12 million Series A financing

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofidelity Ltd, the cancer diagnostics company, today announces the appointment of Dr. Heiner Dreismann, former President and CEO of Roche Molecular Systems, as Chairman with immediate effect. Biofidelity recently announced the successful completion of a $12m Series A financing led by BlueYard Capital and backed by experienced investors including Longwall Ventures and Agilent Technologies.

Dr Barnaby Balmforth, Chief Executive Officer of Biofidelity, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Heiner to the helm of the Company as Chairman. Heiner's diagnostics and industry expertise will be invaluable as we seek to revolutionize access to best-in-class cancer diagnostics. Biofidelity's unique technology platform provides high quality, comprehensive and clinically actionable information of guideline-recommended markers in a simple, high precision, rapid diagnostic to ensure every patient has access to the right treatment at the right time."



Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6179Y_1-2020-9-10.pdf

For more information, visit www.biofidelity.com , or follow us on LinkedIn: Biofidelity.

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofidelity

Dr Barnaby Balmforth, CEO

T: +44 1223 358652

E: info@biofidelity.com Mo PR Advisory

Mo Noonan/ Jonathan Birt

Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / 07860 361746