Tour de France Stage 11: Reaction

Stage 11 of the Tour de France ended in the predicted bunch sprint in which the South African champion Ryan Gibbons finished in 10th place.

Caleb Ewan (LTS) took another stage victory ahead of Sam Bennett (DQT), who remains in the green jersey. While Peter Sagan who had crossed the line second was relegated by the race jury.

Edvald Boasson Hagen meanwhile was 14th having been well marshaled in the final stages by Max Walscheid.

Edvald Boasson Hagen

It was pretty hectic but the team did a really good job today overall and a I really good leadout from Max, so that was perfect. I didn’t manage to get into a better position but the team was really great together today and we will try again for success tomorrow.

Ryan Gibbons

Our plan today was to work for Edvald but I dropped my chain with about 6km to go and with the speed that they were going it took me about that long to get back. (In the final) I saw an opening with about 500m on the left hand side and I saw that Edvald was in the wind, so I went past as fast as I could thinking that he was there. I felt people coming past me so I sat back down but then I realised that it wasn’t him so I just kept on going until the line.

Unfortunately I left Edvald alone and obviously I wasn’t really sprinting I just happened to be up there in the mix but we have a lot more to give and it was an unfortunate day. There are some more opportunities to come.

You don’t need to breathe to pedal and it has been hard with fractured ribs but it’s getting better and better each day and today was quite positive.

Please visit the following link for the downloadable audio of the riders for rights-free usage, here (https://bit.ly/32cZp5u).

Media Contact: Jean Smyth (Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (https://Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd.: NTT Ltd. (https://hello.global.NTT/) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website https://hello.global.NTT/

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.