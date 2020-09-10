Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 statistics (9th September 2020)

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 160 new cases (out of 1068 tests) - 3 were BIDs recorded on the C/belt (MTSRIP); 52 recoveries. Cumulative figures now stand at 13,112 cases; 11,839 recoveries & 300 deaths, of which 101 have been classified as due to COVID-19.