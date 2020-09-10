Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (9 September 2020)

Total confirmed: 35460

Total recovered: 21557

Deaths: 607

CAS, Dr. Rashid. We have seen remarkable progress with regard to the recoveries of patients who had contracted the disease. To date cumulatively 21,557 people have recovered from the disease both from our home-based program, & those discharged from hospitals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

