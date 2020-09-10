Corserva Launches Premium Access Control for the Hospitality Industry, Powered by Amadeo
Corserva becomes exclusive distributor of Amadeo cloud based access control systems in the US.
The Amadeo line of products includes the advancements in technology needed in today’s business climate, while facilitating integration with other technology platforms. ”TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corserva, a managed IT services company providing IT lifecycle services, cybersecurity services, and IT consultancy to Fortune 1000 enterprise, hospitality, and mid-market companies, has signed an agreement with Amadeo Systems, an international manufacturer of electronic access control solutions. This agreement makes Corserva the exclusive distributor in the US for the full line of Amadeo Systems’ electronic door locks, wall readers, and accessories. All products will be sold, deployed, and supported by Corserva into hospitality industries where safety and security are critical, including luxury hotels, resorts, long-term care facilities, universities, condominiums, boutique hotels, and bed and breakfasts.
“We were seeking a premium access control partner that would help us to create a frictionless technology environment,” said Camilo Soto, CEO, Corserva. “The Amadeo line of products includes the advancements in technology needed in today’s business climate, while facilitating integration with other technology platforms. We have been particularly impressed with Amadeo’s innovative features for large, multi-site properties. The cloud based multi-tenancy feature enables staff to centrally manage all access points across all locations, and remotely lock or unlock doors anywhere. Staff can configure membership level groups to provide access to amenities such as pools, spas, fitness centers, and executive lounges across all locations.”
Technology solutions that create a safer environment will help hoteliers bring guests back during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a patented antimicrobial steel based cover, Amadeo electronic door locks offer several features that protect people’s health. Not only can guests use their own smartphone to unlock their guest room door without touching the lock, they can use their credit card to remotely check in to a hotel, entirely skipping the front desk. The hands-free features of the Amadeo locks enable guests to unlock their door from several feet away, even when their smartphone or key card is in their pocket. As guests exit their room, they can remotely dispatch the elevator to their floor and specify their destination, eliminating the need to touch any elevator buttons.
Headquartered in Austria, Amadeo Systems has been designing and manufacturing access control systems for more than 30 years. Amadeo’s keyless, wire free, networked locks communicate with a central database through cloud based software. Amadeo Systems is a joint venture with Gallery Specialty Hardware Ltd, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.
“Our company has always been focused on using the best technology to make people’s lives as safe and comfortable as possible,” said Dan Cook, Head of North American Market, Gallery Specialty Hardware Ltd. “We are excited to have found a partner in the US that can not only install our cloud based access control solutions, but also provide integration capabilities and support through the entire IT lifecycle.”
In addition to access control projects, Corserva deploys large-scale hospitality digital display solutions, wireless networks, and energy management systems. Corserva can install and support standalone technology solutions that work within existing infrastructures, as well as integrate multiple technologies to enhance the guest experience, improve security, and reduce costs. Financing options are available. Corserva clients gain an IT partner for ongoing support, long after the project is over. To learn more about Corserva’s hospitality offerings, visit http://www.corserva.com/hospitality/.
About Corserva
Corserva provides IT services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients. The company was founded in 1985 as the shared IT services division of Dun & Bradstreet and taken private in 1993. Today, the privately held company is recognized as a leading provider of IT lifecycle services, managed IT services, cybersecurity services, and IT consulting services. Corserva staffs two US-based network operations centers, providing 24x7x365 help desk support via phone, email, and web to clients nationwide. Learn more at http://www.corserva.com.
