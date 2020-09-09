Analytical Wizards Ranks in the top 25% of Inc. 5000

/EIN News/ -- INC. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000



ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANALYTICAL WIZARDS has been ranked No. 1220 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are very excited to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine,” says Ram Sharma, CEO of Analytical Wizards. “Our growth is a testament to the increasing importance of data and analytics in the Life Sciences industry. Our clients embrace the value we bring with unprecedented scale, efficiencies, and speed to insights, using advanced, state of the art models, AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) to gain deeper insights that accelerate performance.”

About Analytical Wizards

Analytical Wizards is an advanced analytics company working primarily in the Life Sciences industry. providing cloud-based solutions that leverage the power of AI/ML, technology, and domain expertise. The company’s key offerings include two proprietary platforms: IZE Insights Engine, and WIZ Omnichannel Promotion Analytics Platform. Rapid growth has been a hallmark of the company, which has doubled its revenues every year since its inception. Analytical Wizards maintains offices in New Jersey, California, and India. For additional information, visit www.analyticalwizards.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .



