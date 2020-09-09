For Immediate Release: September 09, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

In a Consumer Update entitled FDA's Food and Cosmetics Information Center Answers Your Questions, information is provided on how to get answers to questions about nutrition and the safety and labeling of food, dietary supplements and cosmetics. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the FCIC staff has received a high volume of questions about food and dietary supplement safety. In the first half of 2020, the team received more than 15,000 inquiries via its online form and phone line.

Testing updates: As of today, 244 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 196 molecular tests, 44 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.



