JM&A Group Creates Advanced Solution to Reduce Dealership Turnover

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield Beach, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to reduce dealership turnover, one of the foremost challenges facing the industry, JM&A Group launched Dealer Talent Services (DTS), a new solution to empower dealers with the tools necessary to identify candidates who best align with available job openings, and create a more engaged and satisfied workforce.

“The cost to recruit, onboard and train a new hire while there is an empty seat on the sales floor adds up fast. In fact, the average dealer loses about $500,000 a year due to turnover,” said Chris May, director, Performance Development Center at JM&A Group. “We are confident our new consultative approach to talent management will significantly reduce that burden, while providing us with a new touchpoint to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect from JM&A Group.”

With this new program, participating dealers will receive hands-on, talent-focused coaching, customized support and regular assessments. By leveraging industry experience and tools, the science-based approach enables dealers to gain insights into their talent pool to assist with successful hiring, onboarding, building and leading high performing teams, as well as improving employee development and retention, all in an effort to maximize dealer profitability.

Pricing for this new service will vary based on the number of employees at a dealership or automotive group.

For more information and to register for a complimentary consultation, visit info.jmagroup.com/dealer-talent-services.

Lauren Fyke JM Family Enterprises 9544203279 lauren.fyke@jmfamily.com