YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Third Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of third quarter 2020.

For YRC Worldwide less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2020 from 2019:

  Shipments per Day Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Day Revenue per Hundredweight Revenue per Shipment
July -6.9% 2.8% -4.3% -4.6% -1.9%
August -8.4% 2.1% -6.4% -5.3% -3.3%
QTD -7.6% 2.4% -5.3% -4.9% -2.6%

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Eric Birge
  913-696-6108
  investor@yrcw.com
   
Media Contact: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide

