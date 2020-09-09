YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Third Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of third quarter 2020.



For YRC Worldwide less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2020 from 2019:

Shipments per Day Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Day Revenue per Hundredweight Revenue per Shipment July -6.9% 2.8% -4.3% -4.6% -1.9% August -8.4% 2.1% -6.4% -5.3% -3.3% QTD -7.6% 2.4% -5.3% -4.9% -2.6%

