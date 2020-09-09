Bank Midwest Names Van Denabeele as New President

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Midwest, a division of NBH Bank, has named Nicole Van Denabeele as its new President. Van Denabeele succeeds Whitney Bartelli, who joined NBH Bank in 2012 as Chief Marketing Officer and has served as President of Bank Midwest since 2015. Bartelli is leaving the organization to pursue another opportunity.



National Bank Holdings Corporation Chairman, President and CEO, Tim Laney, stated “Nicole assuming the President role is a natural choice. She has made a number of meaningful contributions to our business and has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout her tenure. The expansion of her role further solidifies our strong commitment to the Kansas City region. I want to thank Whitney for her leadership of the Bank Midwest team since 2015. Whitney has been a valued friend and colleague, and she has made meaningful contributions to building our brand and strengthening our business. She will be greatly missed.”

Van Denabeele, a 17+ year financial services veteran, began her career as an Auditor and Audit Manager at Deloitte. Nicole joined NBH Bank in 2018 as Chief Accounting Officer. Bartelli endorses Nicole as her successor. “Nicole has been a key driver on the Bank Midwest leadership team, demonstrating her commitment to building a strong, diverse culture and supporting the Greater Kansas City region. In addition to her impressive credentials in the industry, Nicole shares the Company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the issue of equity, diversity and inclusion. While it is difficult to leave an organization that has been instrumental to my career and bid farewell to talented professionals who I count as friends, Nicole is an exceptional choice to serve as the new Bank Midwest President. I have worked closely with her since she joined the Company, and I have no doubt she will excel.” Nicole currently serves on the Finance Committee for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City and has been a two-time judge for the Greater Kansas City of Commerce annual ATHENA Awards.

Commenting on the expansion of her role, Van Denabeele said, “I’m honored to pick up the torch and further the growth and success of Bank Midwest in the Kansas City region. We are fortunate to have an outstanding team with a deep bench who is passionate about serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the communities we serve.”

About NBH Bank

NBH Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Bank Holdings Corporation, operates a network of 101 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. The bank’s core geographic footprint consists of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. NBH bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado. National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high-quality client service and committed to shareholder results.

For more information visit: bankmw.com, cobnks.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. More information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

