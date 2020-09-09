Youth for Human Rights Attacks Discrimination, Promotes Human Dignity, through Education in all 30 Human Rights
Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, team members delivered a series of ten online seminars to educate on the topic of human rights.
The human rights curriculum from Youth for Human Rights International is free for educators and includes booklets, videos and mini posters on each of the 30 human rights.
Against the tumult of summer 2020, Youth for Human Rights armed students with knowledge of human rights to protect and defend them.
I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer of 2020 was filled with tension as riots and protests showed the world that there was still much work to be done to combat discrimination and other related human rights abuses.
The Youth for Human Rights chapter in Washington, DC, decided to fight discrimination and violence though continued broad awareness with the help of online human rights educational tool. Thus they launched an initiative to host ten weeks of virtual human rights educational seminars over the course of the summer 2020. Each seminar covered three of the human rights listed out in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Each right was gone over in detail and in relation to present day human rights abuses.
“Our goal was to help spread a message of peace, unity, and human rights for all,” said Erica Rodgers of Youth for Human Rights who was one of the organizers of the Summer Seminar Series. “We accomplished that goal. Attendees learned about current human rights abuses they are facing in the community today and the role they can play to help stand up for human rights everywhere.”
In order to maintain the health and safety of human rights advocates during this COVID-19 time everywhere, the seminars were done in a webinar format for each of the ten weeks.
The seminars were followed by a Q&A period where participants were able to further discuss the individual elements related to the human rights being covered each week. The events were perfect for preteens to seniors, educators and parents – anyone wanting to learn more about human rights. Indeed, one student who attended commented at the end of a seminar, “I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.”
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has - and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org. For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.
