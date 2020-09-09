Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vir Biotechnology to Present at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Vir will present at the Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15th at 8:20 am PT/ 11:20 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investors page of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.


Contact:
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Investors
Neera Ravindran, MD
VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
nravindran@vir.bio
+1-415-506-5256

Media
Julie Normart 
W2O Group
jnormart@w2ogroup.com
+1-559-974-3245

