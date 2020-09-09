Mercury Introduces First in Family of Trusted, Secure System-in-Package Products

Customizable RF SiP solution redefines edge processing for Radar, Electronic Warfare and 5G communications

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the RFS1080, the first commercially available offering in their trusted system-in-package (SiP) product family. By delivering the latest commercially developed integrated circuits at chip scale, Mercury’s SiP devices revolutionize edge processing applications by maximizing performance in a trusted, highly customizable architecture.



The RFS1080 RF SiP leverages the latest in high-speed digitization and industry-leading FPGA technology to bring near real-time processing to harsh environments, revolutionizing applications such as radar, electronic warfare (EW), and 5G communications.

“Late last year we announced a strategic investment in our custom microelectronics capabilities in support of the DoD’s mandate for trusted microelectronics and to make commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense,” said Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager, Microsystems. “Our customizable RFS1080 RF SiP is the first generally available output from that investment, delivering high-speed RF processing in a compact, rugged package as well as providing customers with a trusted supply of highly integrated processing modules. Through Innovation That Matters®, Mercury Systems is uniquely capable of providing solutions from chip scale to system scale.”

A Full Sensor Chain Solution

Wideband direct-to-digital operation

Industry-leading FPGA technology in a compact BGA package measuring less than two inches

Multiple communication protocols available, including Ethernet and PCIe

Optional integrated Mercury BuiltSECURE ™ IP with secure boot support

IP with secure boot support Supports a wide range of vendor-agnostic chiplets for maximum flexibility with vendor-agnostic architecture

Multifunction Radar

By bringing low-latency RF and digital processing directly to the radar sensor aperture, Mercury’s RFS1080 RF SiP allows phased array radar systems to simultaneously track multiple targets while also performing electronic warfare functions. This reduces the need for multiple, discrete systems while maximizing sensor data processing.

Electronic Warfare

The RFS1080 RF SiP maximizes EW spectral density by consolidating the performance of what typically requires multiple boards into a single package. This not only reduces the size of EW systems, but also increases effectiveness by maximizing spectrum coverage.

5G Communications

As the volume of mobile data rapidly increases, 5G wireless is emerging to offer significant bandwidth, data rate, and network capacity improvements. By integrating high-speed RF processing in a compact, rugged package, the RFS1080 RF SiP provides a customizable solution to enable near real-time spectrum processing for 5G communications in mission-critical applications. The ability to rapidly customize and tailor the performance for specific needs is ideal for emerging spectrum-management applications.

Trusted Supply Chain

This innovative technology directly satisfies the DoD’s requirement for onshore manufacturing of critical state-of-the-art microelectronics. Mercury's portfolio of advanced digital microelectronic solutions is designed and manufactured in Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited facilities for design, packaging, test and broker services. Several Mercury facilities have also received a Superior rating from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Availability

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs. To learn more, visit mrcy.com/RFSiP and download the edge processing whitepaper or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or custom.microelectronics@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the acquisitions described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72fe1f44-c207-4f5e-976e-a12270ec8805