M A K HAUS Studio Launches Game-Changing Luxury Blankets through Highly Anticipated Kickstarter Campaign

The luxury chunky knit weighted throw blankets are unlike any other on the market.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- M A K HAUS Studio is pleased to announce the exciting launch of its luxury chunky knit weighted throw blankets through its already trending Kickstarter campaign. M A K HAUS was developed by a boutique interior designer located in Toronto, Ontario. These weighted throw blankets were designed to create an overall desired aesthetic, and most importantly for your daily comfort."We can all use a hug and some in home therapy everyday, and look good while doing so," says founder of M A K HAUS, Sharifa Alonzo. “M A K HAUS believes in upholding quality and longevity of its meticulously crafted pieces, at very reasonable prices.”These one-of-a-kind Canadian handknitted blankets are made from the softest and silkiest cloud-like Merino wool yarn, with a silky durable velvet that is carefully hand-sewn to the knitted wool. Each chunky knit weighted throw blanket is delicately finished with a touch of M A K HAUS signature detailing.“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the design and finish of our luxury chunky knit weighted throw blankets,” states Alonzo. “Weighted blankets have been very popular this year, as they help to ease anxiety, reduce stress, and improve sleep. That being said, all of the weighted blankets on the market are typically all the same with plastic beads or pellets, whereas ours is not. We use 100% Merino wool complemented with a silky luxe velvet. That’s it! It can also be difficult to find one that complements your décor, so we’ve addressed this issue by creating something completely different, highly luxurious, and exceptionally beautiful. We can’t wait for the world to see our vision become reality.”M A K HAUS’ chunky knit weighted throw blankets are available in a variety of sizes and colours, including Standard Adult Throw, Toddler Throw, and can even be customized to suit clients’ needs. All blankets are made from luxurious Merino wool, which is ethically sourced from Australia. Matching Goosedown Velvet Pillows are also available to complete the look.Weighted blankets are a wonderful in-home therapy option that can be used for a variety of conditions, including:• Autism• ADHD• Depression• Anxiety• Sleep• Stress• And more!To support M A K HAUS’ Kickstarter campaign and to be the first to receive one of these luxurious blankets, please click here About the CompanyM A K HAUS is a Canadian based company that believes function, comfort, and beauty can equate to the ultimate luxury. The company aspires to grow through the creation of additional quality designer collections in future years. M A K HAUS’ mission is to provide clients with quality, unique, and luxurious pieces to create and add style, function, comfort, and beauty to any space.Instagram & Facebook @makhaus.collection