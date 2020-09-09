MTX Group Named A Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner

MTX Group MTX Group Named Salesforce Platinum Partner

In under a year, MTX Group has risen to Salesforce’s second highest consulting tier as a result of premier service and growth

FRISCO, TX AND ALBANY, NY, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTX Group, a leading digital transformation services company for the private, education and government sectors, has just been named a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner.

Salesforce's Consulting Partner program provides levels of distinction to select partners who consistently display an exceptional level of expertise and client success. Since 2014, MTX has established itself as a trusted advisor in the Salesforce solutions and systems integration market. Tasked with delivering hundreds of successful digital initiatives, MTX is proud to have zero failed projects and unparalleled speed to market for both government and private organizations.

In March, MTX Group announced the launch of it’s Disease Monitoring and Control application built on the Salesforce platform. Later that month, MTX announced the use of its Emergency Response Management solution across multiple states in the United States to help tackle several key use cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic. MTX has also successfully rolled-out customized platforms for Business and Schools to safely re-open.

"As a Salesforce strategic partner, we have a deep commitment to the platform's unmatched power to digitally transform government and commercial organizations while delivering operational efficiency in meeting long term growth objectives. We've built our business on providing the highest quality expertise and guidance around Salesforce, and this recognition is a testament to that commitment,"

said Das Nobel, Founder and CEO of MTX Group.

Add Gaurav Kheterpal, Chief Technology Officer of MTX Group,

"I'm proud that MTX has achieved Platinum Consulting Partner status with Salesforce - moreso, at a time when the global economy is going through a challenging phase due to the ongoing pandemic, we continue to see strong growth across all sectors as we help organizations and government agencies become more cost-effective with our strategic programs. Since January, we have more than doubled our Salesforce resources to execute multiple Salesforce programs simultaneously, with the breakneck speed MTX’s customers have come to expect. We are continuing to expand our team going forward, as we broaden our footprint further and the word of MTX’s success spreads.”

MTX Group's professional services include implementation and integrations, strategy and blueprinting, user experience and journey mapping, mobile and UX strategy, change enablement and user adoption, in addition to core Salesforce Platform services including Einstein Analytics, Sales, Service, Community, and Marketing Clouds.

About MTX Group

MTX Group Inc is a global implementation partner powered by the Maverick Artificial Intelligence platform that enables enterprises to become fit-enterprise by migrating to cloud technologies. Also a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, MTX has a strong global presence, with locations in New York, Frisco, Jaipur, and Hyderabad India. They have successfully completed hundreds of projects to date designed to help organizations and government agencies serve their stakeholders in today’s technologically advancing world.

