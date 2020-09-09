ChristianChannel Launches to Provide Quality, Uplifting Christian Movies and TV Series for Entire Family

The creators of ChristianChannel felt the pandemic highlighted a need for better Christian content.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of ChristianChannel .com are pleased to announce the official launch of its brand-new platform showcasing high-quality and uplifting Christian movies and television series the whole family will love.ChristianChannel is an online streaming platform that provides over 700 Christian Movies and TV Shows on its site – with new content being added every day. The platform has its own studio, enabling it to effectively and efficiently create new and wholesome content for its growing audience.“With the global quarantine being in full effect for the last few months, many individuals have found themselves scrolling through show and movie options more than normal,” says founder of ChristianChannel, Austin Kelly. “Options for quality Christian content are extremely limited and we saw a need for clean Christian shows and Movies. Unlike the Hallmark channel, as nostalgic as these movies are, they are quite predictable. Christian Channel is different in the sense that we offer a ton of great options with a lot of variety.”Currently, the ChristianChannel is working on its latest project, Knights of the Cross, which is a historically accurate series about the Crusades. The new series is set to premier in August 2021 and is already being touted as the next Game of Thrones in terms of popularity.“We anticipate this show will be absolutely fantastic and adored by fans of all faiths,” says Austin Kelly. “We have been working hard with YouTuber J. Stephen Roberts from The Real Crusade History to make our vision become a reality through a completely accurate representation of the past. Funding for this project comes from our subscribers to ChristianChannel so, as an added bonus, we will give all new subscribers exclusive access to behind-the-scenes work on this series, including casting, prop and costume selection, and more.”New subscribers will also receive a 7-day free trial with the option of cancelling at any time.For more information about ChristianChannel, or to become a subscriber, please visit www.christianchannel.com About Christian ChannelChristianChannel is an online streaming platform that provides wholesome, clean, and educational Christian movies and television series.