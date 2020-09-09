La Costa Glen Retirement Community Certified as a Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified the La Costa Glen life plan retirement community in Carlsbad, California, as a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

The recent certification marks the third consecutive year La Costa Glen has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 327 employees from all departments and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in La Costa Glen’s positive impact on the greater community and belief their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s personal experience, no matter what job they perform. La Costa Glen had to meet the threshold in each category to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredible dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Keith Kasin, executive director of La Costa Glen. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that La Costa Glen was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects our supportive culture. La Costa Glen was rated by 96 percent of employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About La Costa Glen

La Costa Glen Life Plan Community is located at 1940 Levante St. in Carlsbad, California. Life plan communities are also known as continuing care retirement communities.

La Costa Glen serves people 60 years of age and older and features a variety of housing options and a comprehensive package of services, amenities and activities. La Costa Glen offers a maintenance-free lifestyle with convenient access to assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, if needed. Major amenities include a clubhouse with several dining rooms; two fitness centers; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; movie theater; dog parks; short-course golf course; and an auditorium for special events. More information can be found at www.lacostaglen.com .