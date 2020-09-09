Transform your Canon camera into a high-quality webcam with EOS Webcam Utility Software

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) announces the launch of EOS Webcam Utility, a free to download software that allows users to connect their compatible Canon DSLR and PowerShot camera to a Mac or PC computer, where it will be recognised as a USB webcam. Eliminating the need for additional equipment, the EOS Web Utility Software will enable users to replace their existing webcam and experience high-quality virtual meetings and video conferencing through their Canon camera.

With businesses seeking new ways to improve their employees video conferencing experience, Canon’s EOS Webcam Utility solution addresses the soaring demand for web cameras during lockdown, with just a USB connection and a compatible Canon camera [1]. This simple to use, free software can be downloaded from the Canon website and configured in minutes with a video conferencing application. The software, currently supported by Windows, will also be compatible with MacOS operating system [2] catering to a broad range of workflows.

Leading the way, this software brings Canon’s heritage for optical excellence and innovation to users, helping them achieve high-quality image quality during important video conferencing for the most professional set-up. With the impeccable sensor technology across Canon’s EOS and PowerShot line-up, users will notice an immediate improvement to the low-light performance, colour and depth-of-field, compared with traditional web cameras. The EOS Webcam Utility software will ensure work colleagues are viewed in crisp and true to life colour.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa says, “We have a commitment to our customers around the world to provide the best in technical excellence and innovations, though our cameras, lenses, accessories and software. During these unprecedented times, Canon is harnessing the power of EOS technology to bring people together and provide a high-performance solution our customers can trust.”

Key features:

Free software

Compatible and full support with Windows, with MacOS support to follow

Improves image quality for virtual calls

Better low-light performance, improved colour and depth-of-field

Bundle kits available to purchase from Canon’s E-commerce store:

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Compact Video Conferencing Kit

Canon EOS M50 Interchangeable Lens Video Conferencing Kit

Canon EOS M6 Mark II Interchangeable Video Conferencing Kit

For more information of Canon’s EOS Web Utility Software, please visit: www.Canon-CNA.com

[1] EOS DSLR, EOS R, EOS M (EOS M50 or later), PowerShot (G5X MK II, G7X MK III, SX70 only) [2] Mac support date to be confirmed

