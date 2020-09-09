Governor Abbott Welcomes Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Back To Texas

September 9, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today welcomed the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) back to Texas, having selected the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth to host the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and the NFR Experience on December 3rd through the 12th. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and is widely acknowledged to be the world’s premier rodeo, showcasing the very best cowboys, barrel racers and livestock in the world. A Major Events Reimbursement Program fund of $7.1 million has been established, based on the projected economic impact to the two communities resulting from increased tax revenue and spending associated with the event being held in Texas.

"We are proud to welcome the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, showcasing the very best competitors and livestock in the world, back to the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "Western sports have long been part of the Texas brand, and Texas fans will be thrilled to see these competitors back in the saddle after being bucked off by COVID-19. Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to spur tourism, and grow jobs and their local economies. I congratulate the PRCA on selecting Arlington and Fort Worth, and on coming back home to Texas where the very first NFR was held."

“We are so pleased to be at Globe Life Field for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. “We are committed to delivering a safe, spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the oldest and biggest rodeo-sanctioning body in the world. The recognized leader in professional rodeo, the PRCA is committed to maintaining the highest standards in the industry in every area, from improving working conditions for contestants and monitoring livestock welfare to boosting entertainment value and promoting sponsors. The PRCA also proudly supports youth rodeo with educational camps and financial assistance to young standouts preparing to enter the professional ranks, as well as supporting allied organizations such as Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Miss Rodeo America, the American Quarter Horse Association and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

