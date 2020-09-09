Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon Examines Plastic Surgery Safety in the Age of COVID
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon has watched the Covid-19 developments with great alarm, not only for herself but for the rest of the plastic surgery industry. However, this field remains an in-demand one and one that many numbers of people still want. As a result, she recently discussed how she and other plastic surgeons are staying safe during this pandemic.
The Demand for Plastic Surgery Remains Strong | Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon
When the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic became too obvious to ignore, the plastic surgery world experienced a steep decline. For a awhile, Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon was worried that the industry would be doomed because few people could justify such surgeries. However, as treatment improves and vaccines seem just on the horizon, Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon sees her patient load increasing.
There may be a few reasons for this type of rebound. First of all, Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon believes that many people now realize that plastic surgery is important. Pandemics and terrible situations like these often have a way of inspiring people to change for the better. And she believes that this is what the industry is seeing at the moment.
However, Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon also knows that it can't operate the way that it did before the pandemic. The dangers of Covid-19 and its impact on the world of medicine are too high to ignore for one second longer. As a result, Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon has changed up many of her operating methods for the better.
Staying Safe During a Pandemic | Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon
Operational guidelines and governmental regulations have done much to provide Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon with a guide on how to react to the pandemic. However, there are many steps that she has taken on her own to help herself and her clients. First of all, she has eliminated all waiting room area access and allows only one client in the building during treatment.
Just as importantly, Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon now regularly screens her clients for potential Covid-19 symptoms via video feed. She takes this step because it makes it easier for her to know what to expect from her clients and take safety steps to protect herself and others. And Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon also wears masks and has her assistants and others wear masks.
Beyond these steps, Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon believes that social distancing, plexiglass protective shields, and a higher degree of sanitation are necessary. These steps are all quite easy to perform, and she thinks that should have been implemented years ago in retrospect. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon hopes that these steps help keep her clients safe and secure during each visit.
Caroline Hunter
