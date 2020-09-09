DrChrono Continues to Modernize EHR Platform with New Features: Live Chat and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

As doctors continue to work remotely due to COVID-19, new features allow for more efficiency and seamless patient data processing via the platform

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today the availability of its newest features, Live Chat, which provides more real-time access to the DrChrono support team, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) which allows physicians to ensure safety and better care of patients through tracking and visibility of a patient's record of controlled substances.



With Live Chat, customers can ask questions, report issues, request login assistance and communicate with DrChrono's Customer Support staff in real time, reducing resolution times for some questions from days to minutes. Live Chat also allows customers to multi-task while working with an agent to resolve a problem or get an answer to their question, and customers can get answers to multiple questions at once, or can ask follow up questions in real-time with concise, easy-to-follow answers, with a transcript to reference after the fact.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) tool is also now fully integrated within the DrChrono platform. PDMP helps doctors to ensure safety and better care of patients through tracking and visibility of a patient's record of controlled substances. PDMP gives access to Narx Care and PMP Gateway reports which are national databases for controlled substances. Additionally, this tool allows doctors to see the prescription history of controlled substances so that patients can't "doctor shop" which means going to multiple different doctors in the area to receive multiple orders of controlled substances.

DrChrono announced several other new features now available on the platform, including:

Inline Charting - offers a new way to chart in DrChrono. Physicians can see everything on screen without having to scroll on their mobile device.

- offers a new way to chart in DrChrono. Physicians can see everything on screen without having to scroll on their mobile device. Vital Flowsheets - physicians and medical staff can create and customize vital signs to record, track, and view their patients' vital history.

- physicians and medical staff can create and customize vital signs to record, track, and view their patients' vital history. New layouts for iPad - physicians and medical staff can view a patients’ medical record, prescribe, and chart from one screen.

Feedback from a DrChrono customer using Live Chat said, “The DrChrono support team is very knowledgeable and provides quick response times. This new chatting feature works great for me because sometimes I don’t have time to make a telephone call. Even when I leave a message after business hours, I have a response waiting for me from DrChrono by early morning.”

“It’s a priority at DrChrono to invest in the customer experience and Live Chat adds that additional layer of efficiency and real-time access to the support team that our customers depend on,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “We are excited to add a new PDMP tool that gives DrChrono providers the insights they need to help them prescribe responsibly and make more informed decisions about substance use disorders.”

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

