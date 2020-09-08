Accountability Breakfast 2020: Advancing women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health during COVID-19

The Accountability Breakfast 2020, held on 29 September during the UN General Assembly, will focus on securing global accountability for protecting women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and rights during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Hosted by The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH), White Ribbon Alliance and Every Woman Every Child, the event will build on outcomes from the recent “Lives in the Balance” COVID-19 summit, and bring together a wide range of stakeholders from governments to grass-roots organizations, people with power to make changes and people calling for those changes to be made.

Led by the Rt Hon Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Chair of PMNCH, and moderated by Mercy Juma of BBC Africa, the event will:

Explore the difference that women’s political leadership makes to public accountability in relation to the pandemic;

Present new findings from the 2020 Progress Report on the EWEC Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents’ Health;

Feature a community-hearing style session that brings together women’s and girls’ lived experiences, a panel of female activists, and national and global leaders committing to the Call to Action on COVID-19;

Unite partners in aligning for action under a new ambitious five-year strategy for PMNCH.

The event will feature moderated chats and live polling and will be available in English, French and Spanish.

Join us by registering: http://bit.ly/AccountabilityBreakfast2020.