2020 Content Marketing Award Top Finalists Revealed

Content Marketing Institute Announces Finalists for Top Seven Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the finalists for the top seven awards in the 2020 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.



You can see a full list of the 2020 Content Marketing Award top seven finalists here: http://cmi.media/winners20

The winners of the top seven awards will be announced and celebrated during the Content Marketing Awards program livestreamed on October 14, 2020 as part of Content Marketing World 2020.

Content Marketing Project of the Year finalists include 7 of the 81 category winners :

All Things Hair (Agency: Green Park Content)

Coles (Agency: Medium Rare Content Agency) (Company: Coles)

How Santander built a content marketing machine (Agency: Brand Movers) (Company: Santander Consumer Bank Danmark

Jetstar Magazine (Agency: Medium Rare Content Agency) (Company: Jetstar)

ServiceNow: Workflow Quarterly (Agency: Message Lab and Athletics) (Company: ServiceNow)

TD Ameritrade Institutional Content Program (Agency: Imagination) (Company: TD Ameritrade Institutional)

TURN ON - Das SATURN Magazin (Agency: Content Fleet GmbH) (Company: MediaMarktSaturn Deutschland)

Best B2B Branded Content Campaign finalists include:

Behind the Scenes with the Storytellers (Company: PhotoShelter)

Industrial Tube Content Brings Incredible Returns (Agency: TopSpot Internet Marketing) (Company: Industrial Tube & Steel)

PMI and the World’s 50 Most Influential Projects (Agency: Ketchum) (Company: Project Management Institute)

Reinventing the Wheel with Vonage's B2B Ads (Company: Vonage)

The Forecast by Nutanix (Agency: Marketing Insider Group) (Company: Nutanix)

Best B2C Branded Content Campaign finalists include :

A Just OK Comic-Con is not OK (Agency: Hearts & Science) (Company: AT&T)

Klarna Shopping Hacks (Agency: Make Your Mark) (Company: Klarna)

Not all '99s are equal (Agency: 256) (Company: Irish Life)

The BackSA Gift Guide (Agency: Medium Rare Content Agency) (Company: BankSA)

The Massacre of Black Wall Street (Company: Atlantic Re:think)

Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with LESS than 100 employees :

Imprint

Mahlab

Message Lab

Stein IAS

Zahra Media Group

Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with MORE than 100 employees:

Group SJR

Manifest

Medium Rare Content Agency

Pace

Two Rivers Marketing

B2B Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:

John Ville, Editorial Director, Atlassian

Kristin Twiford, Content Marketing Director, PhotoShelter

Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development – Denim, Lenzing Fibers

B2C Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:

Bozoma Saint John, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Glennon Doyle and Stacey Bendet, Founders, #ShareTheMicNow and #KeepSharingTheMic

Jay Curley, Global Head of Integrated Marketing, Ben & Jerry’s

Wendy Zamora, Director of Content Marketing, Malwarebytes

Content Marketing World 2020 is completely online as a one-of-a-kind digital event, October 13-16, 2020. To learn more about #CMWorld 2020 and to register, go to: https://www.contentmarketingworld.com/

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.