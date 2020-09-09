Dr. Jeffrey Sack Discusses His Favorite Photographers
Photography is still a relatively new art form. Since it was invented in 1826 by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce, photography has evolved and reinvented itself from a way to record history and capture a scene to a form of art that is practiced all over the world. Dr. Jeffrey Sack has been practicing photography as a therapeutic hobby for several decades.
“Photography is so interesting to me because it allows me to see the world through a different lens - if you’ll forgive the pun. It’s a way of connecting to the world around you. You stop thinking about what’s worrying you because all of your focus is on really seeing what’s around you. It’s almost a mindfulness practice for me,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack.
And as with all art, the genre has been defined by the greats who inspire and awe with their work. “There are so many wonderful photographers that it’s difficult to choose,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “But I definitely have some favorites - those artists whose work you never get tired of looking at.”
I’m Inspired by Diane Arbus Says Dr. Jeffrey Sack.
Diane Arbus started as an assistant photographer for her husband - Alan Arbus. Alan was a well-known and very talented fashion photographer at the time. She quickly broke out of mainstream fashion photography and became famous for her intimate black and white portraits of people living on the fringes of society.
“Diane’s subjects are real people, people that most of us walk past every day without looking. She saw the beauty and the intrigue in these people and she challenges the viewer to look beyond - to see these people as real people,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack.
Diane Arbus was most interested in probing the question of identity. One of her most famous pieces is Identical Twins, Roselle, New Jersey in which she somehow captures the physical similarities and the completely different underlying personalities of two young twin girls.
I Love the Work of Walker Evans says Dr. Jeffrey Sack.
“One of the pioneers of the documentary photography movement was Walker Evans,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack. Evans shot mainly portraits in black and white. During the Great Depression, the US Department of the Interior hired Evans to photograph a government-built “resettlement community” in West Virginia that was populated by unemployed coal miners. He quickly turned this job into a full-time career as an “information specialist” for the FSA.
The FSA project documented small-town life and was meant to demonstrate how the government was improving rural communities during the Depression. His portraits and shots of these towns quickly became iconic and are still how most people picture the Depression Era today.
“I love the way he uses realism to evoke emotion,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “There’s no pretense, no gilding of the lily - he just finds the poetry in the everyday and his composition brings that poetry to life.”
Caroline Hunter
