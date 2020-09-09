Avid Traveler Matthew Muller New Orleans Discusses the Best Things to Do at Grand Teton National Park
Avid Traveler Matthew Muller New Orleans Discusses the Best Things to Do at Grand Teton National ParkNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid traveler Matthew Muller New Orleans recently discussed the top things everyone must do in Grand Teton National Park.
Matthew Muller New Orleans is an avid explorer of U.S. national parks. He has visited Yellowstone, Glacier, Badlands, Devils Tower, Mount Rushmore, and countless others. One of Matthew Muller New Orleans' favorite national parks in the United States is the iconic Grand Teton National Park in Northwestern Wyoming. He recently discussed several adventures everyone must have when visiting this piece of natural paradise.
"The first place I tell everyone to go on their first trip to Grand Teton National Park is hidden falls," Matthew Muller New Orleans said. "There's simply no better place to fall in love with this park, and it will leave you craving for more."
Matthew Muller New Orleans explained that Hidden Falls is an incredibly powerful waterfall that packs so much force it sprays water in hikers' faces. He suggests visiting the falls one of two ways, but hiking the trail that circumnavigates Jenny Lake or taking an exciting boat shuttle across the lake. The boat ride is fun for the entire family.
"There's nothing like swimming in a refreshing Grand Teton National Park lake during the warm summer months in Wyoming," Matthew Muller New Orleans said. "Head to String Lake for some of the park's best swimming and views."
Matthew Muller New Orleans explained that String Lake is especially fun, because the bottom is sandy, so everyone can enjoy a safe, relaxing swim. It's also an ideal spot for stand-up paddleboarding or canoeing in the shadows of the stunning Teton Range.
"Every first-time visitor must explore Oxbow Bend, even if solely to snap photos of the view," Matthew Muller New Orleans said.
Oxbow bend is known as one of the most postcard-worthy locations in all of Grand Teton National Park. Here, the towering Mount Moran reflects perfectly in the glass-like Snake River waters. You may even spot a moose, otter, or other wildlife to make your visit and photos even more special.
"The final adventure I recommend for every first-time visitor is to cruise Antelope Flats Road," Matthew Muller New Orleans said. "This is where you'll see some of the park's most famous sites, while spotting wildlife along the way."
Antelope Flats Road takes travelers to Mormon Row, where the commonly photographed Moulton Barn sits. You'll quickly understand why this barn is in so many famous Grand Teton photos, as it sits on a green meadow backed by towering, jagged mountain peaks. Matthew Muller New Orleans recommends being prepared with a camera, as spotting wildlife along this route is extremely common.
"These are some of my favorite and the most iconic lookouts, hikes, and adventures in Grand Teton National Park," Matthew Muller New Orleans finished. "I encourage everyone to visit this legendary park and discover what makes it one of our country's most prized possessions."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here