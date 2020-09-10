Kiosk Group announces “CheckPoint” - COVID-19 Non-Thermal Health Screening Kiosk

Checkpoint Kiosk landscape Checkpoint Screening Kiosk Checkpoint Kiosk (down view)

Kiosk Group, Inc. announces release of CheckPoint, the new COVID-19 non-thermal health screening kiosk that screens via a simple set of health questions.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiosk Group, Inc. is thrilled to announce the release of CheckPoint, their new COVID-19 non-thermal health screening kiosk that allows facility managers to easily screen employees and visitors with a simple set of health questions. This kiosk solution reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission in facilities while protecting individuals’ privacy.Anyone entering a building incorporating CheckPoint is instructed to stop for screening by the large graphic panel mounted on the rear of the kiosk. CheckPoint does not include thermal temperature detection, instead asking the user a series of CDC-approved screening questions to determine their risk level. Users can respond either via voice control or by using the touchscreen interface.Once screening is complete the kiosk prints a date-stamped badge for easy identification within the facility. No identifying data about the person being screened is stored.“The CDC states that employers and businesses may consider daily in-person screening to identify employees or visitors with signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19.” said Alan Mischler, CEO. “Using CheckPoint in your facility can help accomplish this and minimize the risk of transmission.”Although a number of screening kiosks that incorporate thermal cameras have appeared on the market in recent months, screening based on facial temperature can be unreliable. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases confirmed this in August 2020 during a Facebook Live session with Walter Reed Medical Center:“We have found at the [National Institutes of Health] that it is much, much better to just question people when they come in and save the time, because the temperatures are notoriously inaccurate many times,” Dr. Fauci said.The CDC estimates that 40% of individuals infected with COVID-19 do not have any symptoms. Still, the chance of transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic people is 75%.CheckPoint comes fully assembled with software pre-installed and can be leased at a cost of less than $12/day.As an aid to help businesses reopen safely, Kiosk Group is offering free sanitizer wipe and gel pump kits with kiosk purchases throughout September. The kits feature a mounting system that does not require any permanent modifications of the kiosk itself, and kits for Classic Standalone and Roo Printer kiosks have optional bins to provide a convenient place to dispose of used wipes.Kiosk Group, Inc. is a privately-owned, Maryland-based company that sets the industry standard for interactive tablet kiosk hardware as well as secure browser apps by Kiosk Pro for iOS and iPhone.To learn more go to https://www.kioskgroup.com/pages/checkpoint or call Kiosk Group at 301-732-4629.For additional KioskGroup information visit the Kiosk Manufacturer Association at kioskindustry.org

