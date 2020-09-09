/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that Abraham (Bram) Schot, has been appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from October 1, 2020.

Chad Holliday, Chair of Royal Dutch Shell plc, said "Following a thorough search process and recommendations from the Board’s Nomination and Succession Committee, the Board is delighted that Bram has agreed to join the Board. Bram brings a wealth of experience, particularly his expertise in the automotive sector, which will assist Shell’s thinking on the future of mobility."

Notes

Bram Schot

Born in 1961, Bram is a Dutch citizen and has been member of the group Board of Volkswagen AG – responsible for the Premium Car Group, CEO of Audi AG, Chairman of Lamborghini and Ducati, responsible for the VW group Commercial Operations and Vice-Chairman of Porsche Holding Salzburg. From 2011 to 2016 he was a Member of the Board of Volkswagen CV, Executive Vice President responsible for Global Marketing, Sales & Services, New Business Models. In 2017 he became a member of the Board of Audi AG. From 2006 to 2011 Bram was President & CEO of Daimler/Mercedes-Benz Italia & Holding S.p.A. From 2003 to 2006 he was President & CEO of DaimlerChrysler in the Netherlands. Prior to this Bram held a number of Director and senior leadership roles within Mercedes-Benz in the Netherlands, having joined the business in 1987 on an Executive Management Programme.

September 9, 2020

Linda M. Coulter

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

