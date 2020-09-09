Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,602 in the last 365 days.

DEQ Releases Joint Draft Environmental Assessment For Proposed Love’s Travel Stop in Silver Bow County

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a joint draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed Love’s Travel Stop near Ramsay in Silver Bow County. Love’s applied to DEQ to permit new underground storage tanks and a new public wastewater system that would be installed as part of the proposed project.   

The joint EA reviews the potential environmental impacts resulting from the proposed project pursuant to the requirements of the Montana Environmental Policy Act. DEQ specifically reviewed permit applications for new underground storage tanks and a new public wastewater system. The application for new underground storage tanks includes eight new petroleum storage tanks for storing and dispensing gasoline, diesel, biodiesel and diesel exhaust fluid. The proposed public wastewater system would utilize two lagoons for primary and secondary treatment and a spray irrigation area, totaling 6.19 acres.  

DEQ originally released a draft EA for public comment in June 2019 that assessed only the potential environmental impacts associated with installation of the underground storage tanks. Following the public comment period on the draft EA, DEQ determined it was appropriate to coordinate preparation of a joint EA analyzing the impacts of both permit applications related to the proposed project. The 2019 draft EA and DEQ’s responses to the substantive comments received on it are incorporated as Appendix A in the joint EA. The joint EA supplements the 2019 draft EA.  

The public has the opportunity to provide comments on the joint EA related to the new underground storage tanks and the public wastewater system. Comments must be received by Oct. 8, 2020. To review the EA document and submit comments electronically, visit: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment Written comments may be submitted by mail to: DEQ/UST, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901.

17

You just read:

DEQ Releases Joint Draft Environmental Assessment For Proposed Love’s Travel Stop in Silver Bow County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.