DEQ Releases Joint Draft Environmental Assessment For Proposed Love’s Travel Stop in Silver Bow County

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a joint draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed Love’s Travel Stop near Ramsay in Silver Bow County. Love’s applied to DEQ to permit new underground storage tanks and a new public wastewater system that would be installed as part of the proposed project.

The joint EA reviews the potential environmental impacts resulting from the proposed project pursuant to the requirements of the Montana Environmental Policy Act. DEQ specifically reviewed permit applications for new underground storage tanks and a new public wastewater system. The application for new underground storage tanks includes eight new petroleum storage tanks for storing and dispensing gasoline, diesel, biodiesel and diesel exhaust fluid. The proposed public wastewater system would utilize two lagoons for primary and secondary treatment and a spray irrigation area, totaling 6.19 acres.

DEQ originally released a draft EA for public comment in June 2019 that assessed only the potential environmental impacts associated with installation of the underground storage tanks. Following the public comment period on the draft EA, DEQ determined it was appropriate to coordinate preparation of a joint EA analyzing the impacts of both permit applications related to the proposed project. The 2019 draft EA and DEQ’s responses to the substantive comments received on it are incorporated as Appendix A in the joint EA. The joint EA supplements the 2019 draft EA.

The public has the opportunity to provide comments on the joint EA related to the new underground storage tanks and the public wastewater system. Comments must be received by Oct. 8, 2020. To review the EA document and submit comments electronically, visit: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment Written comments may be submitted by mail to: DEQ/UST, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901.

