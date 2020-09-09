Hippo Selects One Inc for Digital Claims Payments

Digital payments platform will allow home insurance leader to deliver claims payments in near real-time

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, today announced Hippo , the high-growth company that’s transforming home insurance, has selected ClaimsPay, part of the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, to expand the company's outbound payment capabilities to give customers more financial convenience when it comes to receiving claims settlements.



Hippo’s innovative home insurance model includes world-class customer experience, modern coverage, such as for electronics and home office equipment, and services that proactively identify and help to resolve risks for customers. Hippo’s policies are available to more than 70 percent of the U.S. homeowners population in 31 states. Hippo’s claims team, which is centered around empathetic claims concierge service, makes the claims handling process as smooth as possible from start to finish with a single point of contact for customers. Through ClaimsPay, Hippo’s customers will have access to digital disbursement options that deliver payments instantly, leading to added convenience and less stress during the claims process.

“In the unfortunate instance an issue occurs, we move quickly to not only meet the needs of our customers, but to exceed their expectations, including proactive updates on the claims process until it reaches a final resolution,” said Aviad Pinkovezky, chief product officer at Hippo. “Through ClaimsPay, customers will have the flexibility to tailor their claims payment preferences around their needs, much like how our products are tailored to provide homeowners with efficient and easy digital access to superior coverage.”

As one of the fastest-growing insurtechs in the payments space, One Inc provides a full-stack digital solution for both premiums and claims, tailored to handle the intricacies of the insurance workflow, including payment processes, reporting and reconciliation, and regulatory requirements. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform also comprises a suite of customer engagement options, such as multi-channel communications, event-based messaging, and secure payment preference management for policyholders. The platform’s outbound solution, ClaimsPay, enables instant claims payments and multi-party disbursements, which shorten the claims settlement process, reducing costs and risks associated with delays.

"As a pioneer in the insurtech space, Hippo is helping to accelerate the industry’s inevitable transformation toward a more digital model, and we are proud to participate in their innovative approach to insurance," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "We look forward to a long, collaborative partnership, continuing to support Hippo in their commitment to providing a top-notch customer experience."

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About Hippo

Hippo is on a mission to transform home insurance for the modern household. The company brings homeowners closer to a modern home insurance experience with an efficient online purchase experience using trusted data sources, a smart home device kit included with eligible policies and more available coverage for possessions like appliances, electronics and home offices. Hippo Insurance is part of Hippo’s family of companies that brings together home wellness and home insurance for today’s homeowners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with insurance products available to over 70 percent of homeowners in the U.S., Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit www.hippo.com .