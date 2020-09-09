InterWest Insurance Services Successfully Implements Talage’s Wheelhouse

The completion of this implementation builds on a relationship initially forged during BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator program

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage , a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce that InterWest Insurance Services, LLC (InterWest) has successfully implemented the company’s Wheelhouse technology, a platform designed to streamline the insurance purchasing process for small businesses and provide a digital solution for agents which automates traditionally manual processes.



Founded in 1992 in Northern California, today InterWest offers expertise in all lines of property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits and personal insurance coverages, as well as a full range of surety products, throughout California. Additionally, InterWest became an investor partner in BrokerTech Ventures, the industry’s first broker-led investor group and accelerator program, in October of 2019 and was very active with Broker Tech Ventures’ Accelerator’s first cohort earlier this year.

“We met InterWest during the 2020 BrokerTech Ventures cohort and immediately saw that we could help their mission," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage . "They share our ideals on using online resources to empower and support agents through effective use of technology.”

Wheelhouse gives carriers the ability to equip agencies with online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools to support agency automation and growth in the small business segment. The implementation allows InterWest to streamline how they service small business accounts, leading to increased profitability in those lines. Operating in all 50 states, Wheelhouse meshes perfectly with InterWest’s efficient online sales and service.

“Talage understands the reality of where agents and brokers are today in terms of technology and automation, and where they need to go in the near-term,” said Michele Carter, Executive Director, Commercial Operations for InterWest. “Implementing Talage’s Wheelhouse will give our producers a needed edge in a competitive, digital market.”

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com .

