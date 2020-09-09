Force 3 Awarded ITES-SW2 Contract

Force 3 utilizes new contract to help government agencies modernize their IT, save time and cut costs

/EIN News/ -- Crofton, MD, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Force 3, a Sirius company, has been awarded the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract. In addition to helping save time on procurement and cutting costs by consolidating their software purchases, the ITES-SW2 contract allows government agencies to purchase commercial software across 14 different catalogs to support their missions.

Primarily used by the U.S. Army to procure commercial software, ancillary hardware, and technology services, the ITES-SW2 contract can also be used by the Department of Defense (DOD), other federal agencies and government contractors supporting those agencies. Force 3’s contract includes a five-year base period and one five-year option, which extends its contract period through August 2030, and allows it to sell software and supporting services in each of the 14 catalogs, including: Audio & Visual; Business & Finance; Communications; Database, Data Integration & Big Data; Education; Internet; Modeling & Simulation; Multimedia & Design; NetOps; Office Suite; Operating Systems; Programming & Development; IT Utility & Security; and Specialized Software.

“The ITES-SW2 contract shows the shift in technology needs that has been happening across the DOD and other federal agencies as they look to software and service solutions to help them modernize,” said Jason Parry, senior vice president of Federal for Force 3. “While we’ve been supporting the federal government with its technology needs for nearly 40 years, this is Force 3’s first software-only contract award, and showcases our expertise and strong partner relationships in software solutions.”

As a result of the contract award, federal teams can now easily procure Force 3 software and service solutions, and utilize quick deployment support to keep their day-to-day operations running smoothly and achieve their strategic technology goals.

“We look forward to expanding our work with the federal government and showcasing our software and service solutions to our Army and federal clients through this contract award,” added Parry.

About Force 3: Force 3 provides transformational technology solutions and services that help our federal clients achieve mission success. Together with our parent company, Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., we offer a comprehensive range of solutions backed by an expert team of engineers and strategic partnerships. We securely design, deploy, support, and maintain the needs of our nation’s most critical infrastructure.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

