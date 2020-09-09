Collaboration Through Calibration: How NNSA and LM Teamed Up for National Security

“Weather can also impact our use of the calibration pads. For example, wind can impact or disrupt calibration, so sudden gusts may delay the use of the facilities,” said David Traub, LMSP senior geologist and project lead. “Fortunately, it was a gorgeous day when NNSA visited.”

With all the proper conditions met and preparation protocols followed, a pair of Beechcraft extended-range models — each operated with a combined crew of NNSA technical and flight staff — were approved to touch down at GJT and taxi to the portion of the runway dedicated to calibration pads. The aircraft came from different NNSA sites — Nevada National Security Site locations at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., and Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada — allowing for a rapid regional response, if necessary.

“I always love learning more about the details and nuances of the many mission areas we have in our portfolio, and this event was a fantastic example of how we support others with the calibration pads,” said Paul Kerl, Uranium Mill Tailings Radiation Control Act and Nevada Offsites supervisor for LM and office manager for the Grand Junction Field Support Center. “In this case, calibrating equipment and instrumentation associated with the AMS were essential to screening national security with our NNSA partners.”

The June 22 calibration event represents the continuation of a vibrant partnership between NNSA and LM. This specific event sparked several follow-up conversations between the agencies about other potential collaborations in the future.