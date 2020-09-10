Actors Adapt to Pandemic's Virtual Auditions With COLDREAD App
coldRead has been absolutely clutch for me in making sure I show up prepared and confident especially when I don’t have someone to run lines with.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the entertainment industry, an app created by one actor is helping others practice their lines and record auditions while maintaining social distancing
— Although the coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape of Hollywood, coldRead, an interactive app by an actor for actors, helps users learn their lines and audition while maintaining social distancing.
Production may have resumed in many studios after coming to a halt due to the pandemic, but measures are still being taken to limit in-person interactions during the casting process. Backstage Magazine’s job listings include more than 800 open roles seeking online, remote and virtual auditions. To guide actors through this uncertainty and help them get back to work, the app makes it easier than ever to prepare for and self-tape auditions.
Named the top app on Backstage Magazine’s “8 Line-Memorization Apps Every Actor Should Know About” list, coldRead acts as a teleprompter as well as a line reader. Users can record each character’s lines, which are transcribed by the app automatically. The app interacts with users by responding to their cues just like a real reader would, meaning they can be independent and no longer need to bother friends and family or book expensive studios to rehearse. When it’s time to audition, users can then use coldRead to film themselves in minutes, thanks to a built-in smart scrolling teleprompter.
“I always wished something like this existed,” said founder Miljan Milosevic, who’s known for his roles in NBC’s “Siberia” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” “Nothing that was actually effective existed, and I was getting tired of constantly bothering friends and paying for recording studios. What was supposed to be a helpful tool for me has become a startup that’s helping actors around the world navigate what’s been a very challenging time in our industry.”
Users can rehearse small scenes for free. The app doesn’t require any personal information or signups and stores all recorded lines on the user’s device. They can upgrade to unlimited access (7 days free trial, $10.99 monthly, $8.99/month for three months or $6.99/month for one year) for less than the price of an average 30-minute session at a recording studio. No internet access is needed to rehearse, so users can practice their lines wherever they are and whenever they want.
“I’m a regular on ‘General Hospital,’ and we get so many pages to learn each day that it can be overwhelming,” actor and user Johnny Wactor said. “coldRead has been absolutely clutch for me in making sure I show up prepared and confident especially when I don’t have someone to run lines with.”
coldRead launched in 2018, but recently released its latest update, introducing real-time transcription, on-cue rehearsing mode and a revamped design. The app can be downloaded onto iOS devices for free on the App Store, while a version compatible with Android devices is under construction.
