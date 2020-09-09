Attorney General Office seizes AAA buildings, hotel chains

ANGOLA, September 9 - Luanda: Angola?s Attorney General seized Tuesday buildings and IU and IKA hotels belonging to a AAA company, as part of the Coercive Repatriation and Expanded Loss of Assets and Law Regulating Searches and Apprehensions.,

PGR also seized 49% of stakes held by AAA, Lda in the Standard Bank of Angola, S.A (SBA), under the management of the citizen Carlos Manuel de São Vicente.

The General Vault of Justice is the provisional trustee of the property, according to an official document of PGR.