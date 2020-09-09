Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,570 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Office seizes AAA buildings, hotel chains

ANGOLA, September 9 - Luanda: Angola?s Attorney General seized Tuesday buildings and IU and IKA hotels belonging to a AAA company, as part of the Coercive Repatriation and Expanded Loss of Assets and Law Regulating Searches and Apprehensions.,

PGR also seized 49% of stakes held by AAA, Lda in the Standard Bank of Angola, S.A (SBA), under the management of the citizen Carlos Manuel de São Vicente.

The General Vault of Justice is the provisional trustee of the property, according to an official document of PGR.

,

You just read:

Attorney General Office seizes AAA buildings, hotel chains

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.