HP Launches The World's Easiest Plotters for Architect, Engineer, Construction and Home Offices

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has announced the release of a new HP DesignJet portfolio aimed to simplify the printing needs of construction ecosystem professionals (architects, engineers, constructors and subcontractors), while delivering high-quality and fast print-outs at a low cost.

The new HP DesignJet series comprises intelligent, flexible, compact and stylish printers, that are unique to other types of plotters on the market today. With HP Click software, one-click printing – even for documents of different sizes – is made easy. Combined with the automatic A3/B tray, it enables to print multi-size projects automatically – A3/B and A1/D or A0/E – without manually switching the media source. The new HP DesignJet series also enables seamless printing and management from any connected device, wherever you are, thanks to the HP Smart App.

The new large-format HP DesignJet portfolio includes:

The HP DesignJet T200 Printer series: Easy and affordable printing with the world’s smallest plotters.

Easy and affordable printing with the world’s smallest plotters. The HP DesignJet T600 series: Fast and simple large-format plotters, designed for construction ecosystem professionals focused on executing, problem solving and multitasking.

Fast and simple large-format plotters, designed for construction ecosystem professionals focused on executing, problem solving and multitasking. The HP DesignJet Studio Printer series: For Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) professionals focused on creativity/design and sensitive to aesthetics.

“The new DesignJet Series, from the T200 through to the T600 and Studio Printer versions, bring a new level of design, simplicity and connectivity for creative professionals,” said Guayente Sanmartín, vice president and general manager, HP Large Format Printing Business. “With their automatic printing of A3/B and large format, their ability to print from anywhere and their extreme simplicity, these printers are perfect for AEC professionals that work either in the office or from home. In addition, their use of recycled plastics and the introduction of our first net carbon neutral large format printer underlines HP’s continued commitment to our planet.”

HP DesignJet T200 Printer series

Built to fit in the smallest of spaces, the HP DesignJet T200 Printer series are the world’s smallest large-format plotters. With a width of 24 inches and capable of printing up to A17, they’re designed for simplicity of use with HP Click software, enabling rapid one-click printing of multiple files at once. The A3/B automatic sheet feeder accessory offers the ability to print multi-size A3/LF workflows without changing media input.

Standout features of the HP DesignJet T200 Printer series include:

High-speed: Print an A1 sheet in as little as 30 seconds. 8

Print an A1 sheet in as little as 30 seconds. Smart Printing: Print multi-size A3/B and A1/D projects without changing the medium and in one-click with HP Click.

Print multi-size A3/B and A1/D projects without changing the medium and in one-click with HP Click. Increased mobility : Print anywhere with the HP Smart App.

: Print anywhere with the HP Smart App. Sustainably designed: Constructed from 30% recycled plastic. 3

Constructed from 30% recycled plastic. Designed to fit your budget : Use up to 95% less ink for routine maintenance. 9

: Use up to 95% less ink for routine maintenance. Higher-quality results: With 31% more line accuracy and 65% more gamut than competitors.10

As well as being compact, easy to use and delivering high-quality results, the HP DesignJet T200 Printer series is also comprised of the most sustainable large-format plotters in the world, reducing carbon emissions by using up to 30% recycled plastic.11

HP DesignJet T600 Printer series

The HP DesignJet T600 Printer series shares many of the market-leading characteristics that present the HP DesignJet T200 Printer series as a leader in its class. The new series has the added ability to handle multi-size A3/LF workflows as default, comes with an integrated stand and is designed to handle complex projects, with increased memory and native HP-GL/2 support.

Extreme simplicity : Print multi-size A3/B and A1/D or A0/E projects automatically, without manually switching the media source and in just one click with HP Click and the integrated A3/B tray.

: Print multi-size A3/B and A1/D or A0/E projects automatically, without manually switching the media source and in just one click with HP Click and the integrated A3/B tray. Matches the way you work: Avoid waiting by the printer with high-speed printing as fast as 25 seconds per A1/D plot. 12

Avoid waiting by the printer with high-speed printing as fast as 25 seconds per A1/D plot. Increased mobility : Print anywhere with the HP Smart App.

: Print anywhere with the HP Smart App. Higher-quality results: With 31% more line accuracy and 65% more gamut than competitors.13

Like its compact counterparts, the HP DesignJet T600 Printer series is made up of 30% recycled plastic, helping to reach HP’s goal to increase recycled plastic content14 – well ahead of its 2025 target.

The versatile, sustainable, intelligent HP DesignJet T600 Printer series is available in 24-inch and 36-inch models. With its premium print engine, it can print a sheet of A1 media in as little as 25 seconds.15 From set-up to picking up the print job, they are up to 2X faster than their competitors.16

HP DesignJet Studio Printer series

For design professionals, set up and style of their workplace is a statement about themselves. With a sleek white facia and wood or steel finish, the HP DesignJet Studio Printer series delivers a high-performance experience for design professionals and is uniquely designed without ever compromising on speed, quality or ease of use.

At the intersection of performance and design, the HP DesignJet Studio printer is for creative professionals who need a large-format printer that fits seamlessly into the carefully crafted space of their client-facing workplace, all the while ensuring to keep up with the varied demands of the clients themselves.

Highly sensitive to issues of sustainability, the HP DesignJet Studio Printer series is CarbonNeutral® certified in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol17. It covers lifecycle emissions due to raw material extraction, manufacturing, transportation, use of HP printers, Original HP supplies, and paper, and end of service.18

In addition to this, these printers support multi-size workflows as default, come equipped with HP Click one-click printing software, and possess the ability to commence a job from any connected device with the HP Smart App.

Pricing and Availability19

The HP DesignJet T200, T600 and Studio Printer series are commercially available starting September 4th, 2020.

Learn more about HP DesignJet T200, T600 and Studio Printer series here , and visit our online press kit here .

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.





