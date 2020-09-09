Healing the World, One Poem at a Time
‘Restless’ writer turns childhood memories into inspirational poemsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In times of exhaustion and desperation, we turn to things that keep us grounded, show us how far we have come, or remind us why we are taking the difficult path. For some people, this may be a place or a meaningful activity; for others, the people close to their heart. Still for others, the beacon of hope comes in the form of words that can motivate, inspire, or comfort them.
Poems for Mental and Spiritual Healing is such a beacon, with the author Rufus Johnson bringing to life childhood memories in the form of lines and rhyme. Putting pieces of his past into writing was the balm that helped him soothe this racing mind after a hard day’s work.
There was a point in Johnson’s life when childhood memories made it difficult for him to shut off his brain after a long day. He wanted to rest, but the nostalgia kept him awake. With his “inner voice” speaking to him, he put his recollection into writing. What used to be an exercise to relieve his burdened mind turned into an inspiration to write God-inspired poems that “others can relate to.” For him, it was a mental healing process.
“Spiritual [healing] came much later because the poems took a life of their own,” Johnson said. “God is a part of our lives, and He is always there for you.” During times of uncertainty, readers will find hope, inspiration, healing, and spiritual enlightenment in the eloquent verses in Poems for Mental and Spiritual Healing.
Johnson has eased in the writing field after an extensive 40-year work experience. The native of Virginia joined the Navy for two years and then worked in construction trade for 30 years. He has also completed electronics and automotive diploma courses.
