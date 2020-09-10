Zachor Legal Institute Supports the Department of Justice’s Reported Inquiry into Black Lives Matter leaders under RICO

Zachor Logo

Zachor Legal Institute asked the Department of Justice to investigate apparent ties between Black Lives Matter (BLM) and designated foreign terror organizations

Black Lives Matter appears to be increasingly focused on promoting antisemitism and many US cities have been subjected to what can only be described as Kristallnacht redux.” — Marc Greendorfer, President of Zachor Legal Institute

RED LEVEL, AL, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute strongly supports the US Department of Justice’s reported inquiry into Black Lives Matter (BLM) leaders under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Zachor Legal Institute is a leading proponent of using RICO to stop the domestic criminal activities of those aligned with designated foreign terror organizations. Since the outbreak of BLM violence and rioting across the country, there have been numerous affiliations shown between BLM and US designated foreign terrorist organizations, particularly those that promote the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement. These affiliations are neither circumstantial nor immaterial—the evidence shows that BLM appears to be working on behalf of, and in coordination with, foreign terror organizations and their promoters. With the 19th anniversary of the 2001 Islamic terror attacks on the United States coming later this week, the threat of foreign terror organizations must not be underestimated.

As such, in July 2020 Zachor Legal Institute asked the United States Department of Justice to investigate apparent ties between Black Lives Matter (BLM) and designated foreign terror organizations: https://zachorlegal.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/DOJ-letter-re.-BLM-Riots-Sent-to-DOJ-on-July-8-2020-1.pdf.

In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Chad Wolf, acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security, confirmed that the Justice Department is looking into BLM. Mr. Carlson asked Mr. Wolf whether he was getting the assistance he wanted from the Justice Department and asked, “Why haven’t we seen the leaders of antifa and BLM arrested and charged for conspiracy under, say, RICO, like the heads of the mafia families were?”

Wolf said it was under investigation and that he was in contact with Attorney General William P. Barr about it almost weekly: “The Department of Justice is also targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country.”

In the ongoing riots and social unrest, BLM has regularly partnered with BDS organizations with ties to designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Palestine Islamic Jihad. These terror organizations pioneered the targeting of civilian populations for mass casualty attacks and have now found a willing partner in the United States.

A recent news story on the Black Lives Matter riots (https://www.jns.org/groups-on-far-left-far-right-co-opt-black-lives-matter-moves-to-target-israel/) shows the extent of the reach of terror organizations into current domestic unrest, with designated terror groups openly calling the BLM riots an “intifada” (a term used by Palestinian terrorists when they seek the ethnic cleansing of Jews from their homeland) and explicitly pledging their support to BLM. BLM groups, on the other hand, have reciprocated with pledges of their support for terror groups and promises to further the work of terror groups in the U.S.

Indeed, the BLM/BDS alliance not only uses the language of their terrorist partners, they also utilize the tactics of those terror groups. From the use of improvised weapons and the targeting of the most vulnerable members of society to the resurrection of hoary Marxist agitprop, BLM is rapidly incorporating the international terror playbook for its US insurrection. Notorious race war proponents such as US Representative Ilhan Omar have openly supported the riots and deemed them to be an American “intifada” (uprising).

Marc Greendorfer, president of Zachor Legal Institute said: “The BDS Movement successfully integrated antisemitism into modern American culture and their words and tactics have been embraced by Black Lives Matter. Indeed, Black Lives Matter appears to be increasingly focused on promoting antisemitism and many US cities have been subjected to what can only be described as Kristallnacht redux. With the adoption of Islamist terror tactics by BLM, we continue to urge the Department of Justice to take action to fully investigate the ties among Black Lives Matter, their BDS partners and foreign terror groups that are promoting violence and unrest in the United States.”