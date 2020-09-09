Learn the Methods to Improve Your Cell Signal With The Definitive Guide By Wilson Amplifiers

Wilson Amplifiers have created a list of tips for how to get better cell signal. From paid solutions to something as simple as cleaning your house.

STAFFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tips and Tricks for Better ServiceWhy you have might have poor cell signalWhat you can do about itActionable steps to take to improve your signal Wilson Amplifiers have created a list of tips for how to get better cell signal over at their website. From paid solutions to something as simple as cleaning your house, some of their tips might surprise you. As you might expect, changing carriers is listed, but it isn’t actually placed very highly on the list. Given how difficult it can be to do, that makes sense.When asked what caused them to make such a list, a Wilson Amplifiers spokesperson said: “Our company’s goal is to improve connectivity in people’s lives. There are situations where buying a signal booster or changing one’s carrier is frankly unnecessary, so we wanted to present these alternative options to our customers. Their best interest is our priority.”A list like this should go a long way in solving common cellular issues people have. These tips are generally very quick to implement and have a surprising effect. Even something as simple as shifting the way you hold your phone so as not to block the internal antenna makes a big difference.Some other tips include:Switching to WiFi callingBuying a cell phone signal boosterMobile hotspotsKeeping your phone chargedThe guide goes into depth with best practices and methods to implement each of its tips, as well.Wilson Amplifiers specializes in cell phone signal boosters , devices to boost existing cell signal. Signal boosters lead their list as the best way to boost signal, but numerous other free methods are given equal weight.For the complete list, please see the Wilson Amplifiers blog.