New York Video Production Company Launches Labor Day Salute to Manufacturing Sizzle Reel

MultiVision Digital, a video production company in New York, has launched a Labor Day manufacturing sizzle reel video as a salute to manufacturing companies.
Since video marketing for manufacturing companies fits into most every digital marketing tactic, we had a bunch of content to create a sizzle reel video that really reflects manufacturing companies.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiVision Digital, a New York video production company, has launched a Labor Day manufacturing sizzle reel video as a salute to manufacturing companies. Even with the current state of the economy, manufacturing companies have been hard at work as essential companies and keeping the American economy running.
Over the past few years, MultiVision Digital, a New York video production company, has gotten to know the diverse manufacturing marketplace and all the industry segments that manufacturing companies operate in. And over these years, as video marketing for manufacturing companies have come into the forefront, MultiVision Digital has collaborated with a number of manufacturing companies in creating B2B video marketing strategies that have driven core business objectives.
With all of these video marketing project, MultiVision Digital has put together a highlight sizzle reel video that showcases manufacturing companies in the USA. "We love doing video for manufacturing companies," states Robert Weiss, President of MultiVision Digital. "Manufacturing companies are filled with great people that are hard working…their culture and work ethic aligns very strongly with MultiVision Digital's," Weiss continues.
Video for manufacturing companies has increased a lot over the past few years and getting more strategic to their core business objectives like lead generation, sales and building relationships. Thomas noted that reasons are clear for why video marketing services are so important as 68% of people prefer to learn about a product or service through video.
Even in today's COVID-19 economy, with on-location video production mitigated, MultiVision Digital has responded with a remote video production service for manufacturing companies to create subject matter expert video content to drive leads and sales in lieu of trade show interaction. The remote video production services crates video marketing for manufacturing companies that mimics the traditional B2B information exchange that happens during trade shows.
Weiss adds, "Since video marketing for manufacturing companies fits directly into most every digital marketing tactic, like SEO, lead conversion, B2B sales and more, we had a bunch of content to create a sizzle reel video that really reflects manufacturing companies in the USA."
About MultiVision Digital
MultiVision Digital is a recognized as a top Video Production Company in New York. Providing end-to-end video services (video strategy, video production, video marketing, video animation and remote video production) that increase sales, lead generation, and client loyalty. Having produced over 800 business videos, MultiVision Digital's staff years of expertise and talented staff are passionate about creating engaging customer experiences that help business communicate and generate sales. MultiVision Digital's team of interactive marketing professionals, producers, editors and animators leverage deep expertise in interactive marketing and video production with a real world understanding to drive quantifiable results.
MultiVision Digital's manufacturing focused website, www.VideoForManufacturing.com , highlights the value of video in a traditional B2B sales process and how video marketing integrates into the buying cycle.
