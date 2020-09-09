Helping Children Thrive During a Pandemic: “Love Nurtured Music” Fosters the Power of Music to Enrich Young Minds

As Parents Seek to Enhance Their Children’s Education Impacted by Coronavirus, Studies Show Music’s Positive Benefits on Intellectual and Character Development.

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the barrage of news coverage coronavirus’ impact has had on Americans’ daily lives, what’s often missing in the headlines is its emotional and psychological effect on our nation’s children as they navigate a new school year, wrought with profound changes.In a Gallup1 poll conducted in June, nearly three in 10 parents surveyed said their child is “already experiencing harm” to their emotional or mental health because of social distancing and closures.As counties and districts shift from traditional classes in school buildings to virtual or hybrid learning models, it’s become critical for parents to consider their child’s needs for structure and social contact to combat feelings of confusion and isolation.A wealth of scientific research over the course of the past decade is proving that music education is a powerful tool for harnessing children’s full intellectual, social, and creative potential. Love Nurtured Music , Dallas’ premier violin studio, is committed to providing world-class, expert music instruction to children (as young as three years-old), giving them the tools and resources to express themselves, unleash their creativity, and be inspired by their own boundless capacity for personal growth.Embracing the internationally-acclaimed Suzuki Method , Love Nurtured Music empowers children not only to develop into professional musicians, but build their character through parental engagement, positive reinforcement, and the emotional healing power of music.Tap into Your Child’s Limitless Potential at an Early AgeOver 50 years ago, Japanese violinist Shinichi Suzuki harnessed the basic principles young children acquire to speak their native language and applied it to the study of music, calling it the “mother-tongue approach.”The Suzuki Method is based on a fundamental belief that, when properly trained, all children can develop musical ability, much in the same way they learn to speak their first language.Using a groundbreaking “triangle model” blending the instructional training of the teacher along with the guidance and assistance of the parent at-home, a strong and lasting foundation is built for the child to become responsible, cooperative, and disciplined not because they are told, but because it is an organic part of their daily life.As a member of the Suzuki Method Association of the Americas, what separates Love Nurtured Music from other music education programs is an inclusive curriculum incorporating teacher instruction, parent involvement, learning with peers, and encouragement that are the keys to unlocking the unlimited potential of every child.A Safe and Welcoming Space Dedicated to Enriching Young MindsFollowing CDC guidelines and recommendations requiring face masks, limiting class sizes, and practicing social distancing, Love Nurtured Music is committed to keeping children safe, while allowing them the space they crave during a time that has disrupted their sense of routine and normalcy.From increased emotional resilience and self-confidence, to improved attention span, focus and more, the benefits of music education are numerous.And, with over 25 years of experience, led by renown violinist Rigo Murillo, Love Nurtured Music's proven success and exceptional quality of instruction makes it more than just another after-school activity, but an investment for parents that will deliver lifelong and far-reaching benefits for their children’s futures.Because, as the Ancient Greek philosopher Plato once said, “Music is a more potent instrument than any other for a child’s education.”