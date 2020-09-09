Popular Travel Blog Showcases Most Instagrammable Spots in Jupiter, Florida

The Pointster is renowned for keeping travelers up to date on the most trending hot spots.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, USA, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the web’s most popular travel blogs, The Pointster , is excited to announce it is showcasing the most Instagrammable spots in Jupiter, Florida The Pointster is a highly reputable blog that celebrates and discusses various topics related to travel. Its contributors are passionate about traveling the world and informing readers about a wide variety of useful tips and tricks, including how to see the world using point reward systems.In the website’s most recent news, The Pointster is announcing the release of its latest blog – Most Instagrammable Spots In Jupiter, Florida. In the blog, the authors highlight a few of the most spectacular destinations on the east coast of Florida – specifically in Jupiter. Bordering the Atlantic Ocean, this city is home to stunning beaches, exciting parks, and enchanting wildlife.“As a resident of the Jupiter/Juno Beach area, I’m always exploring these amazing locations that are practically in my backyard,” says Marcy Ferruggia, founder of The Pointster. “Through our most recent blog, which was written by myself and my partner, Ashley Ferraro, we thought it was high time to highlight these incredibly special places that are so dear to my heart. Whether you’re a local, or a visitor, you definitely need to be sure to check out these Instagram-approved shots!”The Pointster’s Most Instagrammable Spots In Jupiter, Florida blog showcases gorgeous photos and vivid descriptions of the area’s most beautiful destinations, including:The Nature Conservancy Blowing RocksCoral Cove ParkCypress Creek/Riverbend ParkLocal sandbarsCato’s Bridge BeachJupiter Inlet Lighthouse and MuseumAnd more!For more information about The Pointster, or to read other engaging travel blogs, please visit https://www.thepointster.com About the CompanyThe Pointster was founded by Marcy Ferruggia, who holds a BA in Business from the University of South Florida and MBA from Monmouth University.The website includes a host of topics related to travel and provides readers with highly informative resources and tips to accumulate travel points.