Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,396 in the last 365 days.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Resignation of President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) announces that Thomas Mullane, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has resigned effective as of today. David Spyker, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the role of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer during the formal process of identifying a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mullane joined Freehold in July 2012 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2013. Marvin Romanow, Chair of the Board, said, “The Board of Directors of Freehold is grateful for the many contributions Mr. Mullane has made to Freehold during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Spyker has over 30 years of industry experience and joined Freehold as Vice-President, Production in November 2016 and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in March 2019. “The Board of Directors of Freehold expects that Mr. Spyker will continue to bring strong leadership and strategic direction to Freehold,” said Mr. Romanow.

Freehold’s objective, as a leading royalty company, is to deliver lower risk attractive returns to shareholders over the long term.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Resignation of President and Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.