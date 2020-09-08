Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Site Selection Naming Texas The Top State For Infrastructure And Corporate Investment

September 8, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement after Site Selection Magazine named Texas the top state on its Global Groundwork Index. This index ranks states based on investment trends in infrastructure projects and corporate end-user facility projects, such as roads, bridges, airports, tunnels, pipelines, utilities, railroads and other major infrastructure projects.

"Thanks to our premier workforce, Texas has been ranked #1 on Site Selection’s Global Groundwork Index,” said Governor Abbott. “Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and thriving business climate has kept Texas the top state for economic prosperity. As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, we will continue strengthening our infrastructure, creating more jobs, and fostering a more prosperous economic environment for all Texans.”

Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and consultants to corporations. This is the third annual Global Groundwork Index to be released, which uses a blend of proprietary data from Conway Analytics’ Conway Projects Database and an equally robust database from global infrastructure advisory and events firm CG/LA.