European Union supports with USD 20 million

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 8 - The European Union (EU) will support the country with USD 20 million, to be applied in the fight against Covid-19 and diversification of the economy. ,

 

The information was provided Tuesday by Foreign Minister Teté António, in a statement to the press following the 5th Angola-European Union Ministerial Meeting, as part of the Joint Path programme, carried out by videoconference.

 

 

He said that the amount was in addition to the USD10 million already in the pipeline for the purchase of sanitary equipment and to mitigate other effects of the new coronavirus pandemic.

 

According to the minister, the parties will now work to implement this support, which in principle is guaranteed.

 

Teté António said that during the meeting it was also decided to hold a forum for European and Angolan businesspeople, as well as signing an investment agreement.

 

The European Union's plan to fight money laundering, which is part of the fight against corruption in Angola and the illicit flow of financial assets, were also discussed at the meeting.

 

Successful cooperation

 

The Secretary of State for the Economy, Mário Caetano João, said that as part of the "joint path" programme, a two million euro financing line was already being operational, of which one million euros had already been used in the areas of energy and good governance.

 

As part of the European Development Fund, he said, Angola was benefiting from over USD 130 million, which was applied to the agriculture and industry sectors.

 

"It is a cooperation that has good results and already lasts some time," he said, noting the introduction in the future cooperation package of the areas of digitalisation, environment and economic growth.

 

