Open Q&A Call for Growth Through Agriculture Program - November 23rd

GTA Application Deadline is December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Montanans interested in creating or expanding their agricultural businesses are invited to apply for funds through the Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) grant program. These applicants are have the opportunity to join an open question and answer call with department staff prior to the application deadline which ends at 2:00 p.m. on December 7, 2020.

The Growth Through Agriculture Q & A Call will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 using the information provided below.

Join Zoom Meeting

Call (406) 444-9999; Meeting ID 960 306 7171

Click to learn more and view the GTA program guidelines.