Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,388 in the last 365 days.

Open Q&A Call for Growth Through Agriculture Program - November 23rd

GTA Application Deadline is December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Montanans interested in creating or expanding their agricultural businesses are invited to apply for funds through the Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) grant program. These applicants are have the opportunity to join an open question and answer call with department staff prior to the application deadline which ends at 2:00 p.m. on December 7, 2020.

The Growth Through Agriculture Q & A Call will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 using the information provided below.

Join Zoom Meeting

Call (406) 444-9999; Meeting ID 960 306 7171

Click to learn more and view the GTA program guidelines.

You just read:

Open Q&A Call for Growth Through Agriculture Program - November 23rd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.