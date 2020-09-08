Thryv, Inc. announces Connect20 Small Business Conference keynote speaker Vice TV “No Mercy/No Malice” star and best-selling author Scott Galloway

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced a keynote speaker of its second annual Small Business Conference—Connect20—to be held virtually November 10 and 11.

Thryv welcomes Vice TV “NO MERCY, NO MALICE” star, NYU Stern School of Business Professor and best-selling author Scott Galloway to serve as its Welcome Keynote Speaker.

Scott is the Founder of L2 and a Clinical Professor at the NYU Stern School of Business where he teaches brand strategy and digital marketing. In 2012, Professor Galloway was named “One of the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors” by Poets & Quants. He is also the founder of Red Envelope and Prophet Brand Strategy. Scott was elected to the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow and has served on the boards of directors of Eddie Bauer (Nasdaq: EBHI), The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), Gateway Computer and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Scott co-hosts the Pivot podcast with Kara Swisher. He is also the author of national bestsellers “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning.”

In addition, Scott recently launched “NO MERCY, NO MALICE” on VICE TV, a weekly show that dives into what is happening in the business world and the players and decision makers who drive today’s economy.

About Connect20

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects.

Attendees will:

Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy

Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners

Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment.

Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council

The conference will also feature successful business leaders, industry pioneers, technology gurus and entrepreneurs.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end client experience software that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv supports small businesses with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

